Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on august 30th 2019 it was reported a female was selling a 4 wheeler in north terre haute. the female stated on august 30th, a male subject met with her at her residence to look at the 4 wheeler. the male subject ended up purchasing the 4 wheeler and handed her an envelope containing 17 one hundred dollar bills. later that day, the victim tried using one of the $100.00 bills at which time she learned the money she received from the sale was counterfeit. detectives are needing your help identifying two individuals. the suspects were in a black ford f-150 2 door, 4x4 with an illinois plate. the driver stayed in the truck, however the passenger was a white male approximately, 300 lbs and at least 6 foot tall. he was described as scruffy looking with long blonde hair. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.