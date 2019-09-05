Clear
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time on tuesday. police are searching for several people they believe were using counterfeit money! and they need your help to find them. vigo county sheriff john plasse explains in this weeks crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on august 30th 2019 it was reported a female was selling a 4 wheeler in north terre haute. the female stated on august 30th, a male subject met with her at her residence to look at the 4 wheeler. the male subject ended up purchasing the 4 wheeler and handed her an envelope containing 17 one hundred dollar bills. later that day, the victim tried using one of the $100.00 bills at which time she learned the money she received from the sale was counterfeit. detectives are needing your help identifying two individuals. the suspects were in a black ford f-150 2 door, 4x4 with an illinois plate. the driver stayed in the truck, however the passenger was a white male approximately, 300 lbs and at least 6 foot tall. he was described as scruffy looking with long blonde hair. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. more police will be
