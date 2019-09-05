Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crowder

McKenzie Crowder goes from manager to kicker for North Vermillion

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Crowder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fun.> mckenzie crowder wanted to help the north vermillion football team anyway she could this season, the junior didn't know, that actually meant contributing on the field... < mckenzie crowder was fine with her role as one of the football managers at north vermillion. "filling up water bottles, making sure boys had sweat towels". her role as manager didn't last long....the falcons needed a kicker and assistant coach hank lopez knew where they could find one. we were having trouble finding someone for the spot. coach lopez said we should give her a tryout one day doing her manager duties.gave her a tryout and she did a great job. mckenzie: "coach crabtree said, hey would you like to be a kicker. was like yes if you really need one". the falcons have hit the jackpot with mckenzie....she's been automatic this season, a perfect 11 for 11 on extra points.... coach. "she was good right off the bat". mckenzie "never knew i could kick a football, but i played soccer for 10 years. just came natural". as for being the only girl on the team, mckenzie says she feels right at home on the football field with all her adopted brothers. mckenzie "boys have always been there since day one. treat me like their little sister and never let anything happen to me". mckenzie crowder has been a pioneer in the north vermillion footbal program, becoming the first girl to ever score a point....she hopes what she's doing can help others! "inspire other young girls. its awesome".> crowder and the falcons will put their two and ohh record on the line friday night at home against covington... that's one of 12 games will have for you on in the zone tomorrow night.... that
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
A Clear, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner

Image

THS Golf

Image

TakingTaking steps to fight homelessness and mental illness problems

Image

Investment firm plans to buy Terre Haute plant

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

Image

Crowder

Image

ISU Football

Image

Hey Kevin 9-5

Image

Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen