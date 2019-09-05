Speech to Text for Crowder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fun.> mckenzie crowder wanted to help the north vermillion football team anyway she could this season, the junior didn't know, that actually meant contributing on the field... < mckenzie crowder was fine with her role as one of the football managers at north vermillion. "filling up water bottles, making sure boys had sweat towels". her role as manager didn't last long....the falcons needed a kicker and assistant coach hank lopez knew where they could find one. we were having trouble finding someone for the spot. coach lopez said we should give her a tryout one day doing her manager duties.gave her a tryout and she did a great job. mckenzie: "coach crabtree said, hey would you like to be a kicker. was like yes if you really need one". the falcons have hit the jackpot with mckenzie....she's been automatic this season, a perfect 11 for 11 on extra points.... coach. "she was good right off the bat". mckenzie "never knew i could kick a football, but i played soccer for 10 years. just came natural". as for being the only girl on the team, mckenzie says she feels right at home on the football field with all her adopted brothers. mckenzie "boys have always been there since day one. treat me like their little sister and never let anything happen to me". mckenzie crowder has been a pioneer in the north vermillion footbal program, becoming the first girl to ever score a point....she hopes what she's doing can help others! "inspire other young girls. its awesome".> crowder and the falcons will put their two and ohh record on the line friday night at home against covington... that's one of 12 games will have for you on in the zone tomorrow night.... that