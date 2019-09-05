Clear
ISU Football

Sycamores looking for win number one

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 9:38 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for ISU Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state indiana state football returns back to action this saturday with their home opener, the sycamore host a very good dayton ballclub... isu has been practicing hard all week....this team really feels they let a win get away from them at kansas last saturday.... the trees will try again this weekend for win number one on the season... head coach curt mallory says getting that first victory to start a year is always big to jumpstart a season! <gets you going. gets you started. moving past the first one, not getting that first w. get focused on the
WTHI Radar

