Speech to Text for Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. new at 6... "gibault" in terre haute is getting money to help students learn. today, the "dollar general literacy foundation" awarded the program 3-thousand dollars. the money can be used for books... technology... or other resources to improve literacy. "dollar general" hopes to help students learn to read.. prepare for tests.. and learn english. gibault serves children and teens with "certain needs." that includes those with behavorial... emotional.. and substance abuse