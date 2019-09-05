Speech to Text for Knox County Drug Court enlists four legged helper

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"drug the knox the knox county "drug court" has a new employee he's helping to ease the stress of the court's participants. but it may not be who you expect. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he introduces us to "cooper". cooper is a three year old labradoodle. he's the dog of one of the court's case managers. and now... he has an important job. ann bobbitt was a probation officer for over two decades. as a case manager for the knox county drug court she's working to solve problems she's seen for years. "just putting people in jail does not work. and that's what has happened for years and years and years. we have found that that doesn't work and that we need to concentrate more on treatment." the program helps participants get back on their feet. but that's not always an easy task. "with drug court, with our emphasis on rehabilitation and recovery, we wanted to emphasis to them that drug court is different than normal court." the difference is a little bit more obvious now thanks to cooper. "he goes with me everywhere and he always makes everybody happy and hes just a joy to be around." as bobbitt went to community service projects so did cooper. the next logical step seemed obvious. "i just jokingly said to the judge ' here's an article about a drug court dog that goes to court every week.' and he goes well start bringing cooper! so that's how it started." cooper helps calm participants while they go through the process. all by just being a good boy. "i want these people to succeed. we want to take every step that we can to make that process easier for them." the knox county drug court is in it's third year of operation. it's next graduation is next wednesday. live in vincennes gary brian news 10.