Speech to Text for Changes for ISU's homecoming

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars. indiana state university has given us more information about safety changes at homecoming. there will be more police on patrol. in fact, terre haute mayor duke bennett says every officer will be working during homecoming. there will also be fewer tents at memorial stadium. i-s-u president deborah curtis says tent city is moving "inside" memorial stadium. it'll be a third of the size it was last year. at 5 o'clock... president curtis explained officials hope these changes make the event more "community friendly." but some students don't like the changes. "i think it's not going to draw a lot for people out still. i think it's going to take away form tent city and organizations who are still trying to get their numbers up for people to come to different events, alumni who are wanting different visitors to come around to their tents." students can get inside tent city with an i-d. everyone else will need a ticket to the game. homecoming