Terre Haute's fire chief is deeply unsettled but reassures public after firefighter charged with mol

Terre Haute's fire chief is deeply unsettled but reassures public after firefighter charged with molestation

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the terre haute fire chief has suspended a firefighter... rodger plunkett the second is facing charges for child molestation. "my stomachs been turning all week." thanks for joining us. last night, we were first to report the arrest of "rodger plunkett the second." the fire chief talked with us today... news 10's heather good is live in the newsroom with the latest... patrece and rondrell... terre haute fire chief jeff fisher says this news came as a shock to him. let me walk you through what we found in court documents. two victims say rodger pluckett the second molested them multiple times as children. investigators say the abuse happened between 1998 and 2005. since his arrest... officials suspended him "with" pay pending an internal investigation. chief fisher told us this news is frustrating and unsettling. he says this is a serious issue and he wants to be sure the department proceeds with it's investigation correctly. "people need to realize that the terre haute fire department is going to continue serving the community as we've done in the past. we're sorry that this may have put a dark cloud over the department but the people can rest assured that we have a lot of honorable and respectable members of this department." plunkett is held on 100-thousand dollars bond. he makes his initial appearance in court on tuesday. we'll of course continue to watch this case. reporting live in the newsroom.. heather good, news 10.
