Speech to Text for WTHI-TV helps connect seniors with important information

continuing today's "health alert". the wthi-tv 20-19 senior fair.. was a huge success for both vendors and residents! as you can see.. hundreds of people turned-out "for the annual health fair". it was held "at honey creek mall" in terre haute. several seminars taught seniors the health benefits of massage, c-p-r.. even fraud prevention. and dozens of vendors displayed their services. it was a great way for local businesses and seniors to interact and help each other. ////// "...i think it's been a good opportunity for both because companies get a lot of face time with people and they get a lot of information that maybe they don't know that they need yet." /////// "bingo" was even offered! "if" you attended this year's "senior fair".. "thank you" for helping make it a success!