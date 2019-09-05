Clear

CDC issues Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a new health alert" is released.. concerning "the dangers of e-cigarettes". "the c-d-c report".. links "severe pulmonary disease" to vaping. in fact.. "215"-"possible cases" have been reported across "25"-states. "greene county general hospital" is now warning consumers "about tobacco use". "angel overton" leads "the tobacco treament program". she shares more about the harm "of e-cigarettes". ////// /////// "anything that you are putting in your body...it's not good. it's going to do damage. we want to promote, you know, it doesn't matter what you're doing. we want to help you quit." ////// "overton says".. "overton
