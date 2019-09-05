Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a low around 58. light and variable wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 84. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. friday night mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 58. north wind 7 to 9 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 58. light and variable wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 84. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. friday night mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 58. north wind 7 to 9 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 58. light and variable wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 84. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. friday night mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 58. north wind 7 to 9 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 58. light and variable wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 84. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. friday night mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 58. north wind 7 to 9