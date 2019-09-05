Speech to Text for Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion

construction continues "at south vermillion high school" in clinton. "a new auxiliary gym" is being built. "crews" are laying brick and putting-up dry wall on the new gym. work began on the project "in february of this year". "the project" is expected wrap-up by the end of october. "school officials say".. "the project" did experience some rain delays earlier this spring. "the pricetag for this new gym" comes in at nearly "4"-an a-half-million dollars. superintendent "dave chapman says".. "the addition o the gym".. will help better accomodate student athletes. ////// //////// "they're not going to have to come in at six o'clock in the morning to have practice or be staying until late at night like nine o'clock for practice because of having one gym." //////// "the new gym" will also allow the school to host multiple athletic events in the same evening. a weight room, restrooms, and a concession stand are also part of