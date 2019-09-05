Speech to Text for Southwest School Corporation grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"many hoosier schools" are getting a piece of more than "19"-million-dollars! in fact, "429"-schools are splitting-up that amount. "the money" comes "from the indiana department of homeland security". news 10's "richard solomon".. talked "with school officials" in "1"-local school corporation. he shares more for you now.. "on how much they're getting" and "how the money wil be used". /////// /////// the southwest sullivan school corporation is getting $91 thousand. that money is going straight towards the school resource officer program. the state department of homeland security says...this is the "largest amount of money" that has "ever been invested" into school safety in the state the school corporation will match the 91 thousand. that'll bring them to nearly 182 thousand dollars. this is going to help pay the school resource officers. each of the 4 schools have an officer. some staff i talked with say this money is going to help keep many kids safe. "the kids feel safer for a law enforcement officer here they know that if something happens of if something happens to them they can come to us" "i mean they really interact well with the kids the kids really like them being in the building and that's really a positive impact on the whole school climate" while in the hallways i asked officer jom dotson about the training officers have to go through and how this money is going to help. i'll have his answer coming up at 6. reporting in carlisle im richard solomon news 10. ///////