Clear

CODA reaches its fundraising goal

CODA reaches its fundraising goal

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for CODA reaches its fundraising goal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"last july". "coda" has reached its "150"-thousand-dollar goal. that's according to a release from the organization. "last month".. it was announced.. that "coda" would b forced to end residential services "if" they did not reac the goal "by september 14th". with that urgent cry for help.. several local businesses and community members chipped-in to see that the goal was reached. news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke with coda residents today. he joins us now.. with more.. on how happy they are "to hear this news". //////// susie. . . just two weeks ago. . . i was here at coda and residents were extremely saddened by news of possibly being forced out. i spoke with a handful of residents today and. .. it was a much different story. many of them stressed to me how much of a roller coster of emotions the last 2 weeks have been. some residents would have no place to go if residential services were ended at coda. this includes residents who have children. the overall feeling today was one of relief. one resident told me it felt like the weight of the world was lifted off her shoulders. she specifically thanked the staff members. some of which came in without pay during these two weeks to continue helping coda residents. karen shaw is a resident living at coda. she is overjoyed after the feeling of sadness she felt just two weeks ago. . to call coda her home. ////// /////// "we're all happy. we were very sad and didn't know what we were going to do. a lot of people here have babies. . you know. . i don't know what they were going to do but now. . .we have a place." //////// there were many smiling faces inside coda today. coming up at 6. . .i'll tell you how grateful they all are for the community of terre haute coming together for their cause. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . news10 //////
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
A Clear, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-5

Image

Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

Image

Knox County Drug Court enlists four legged helper

Image

Changes for ISU's homecoming

Image

Terre Haute's fire chief is deeply unsettled but reassures public after firefighter charged with mol

Image

WTHI-TV helps connect seniors with important information

Image

CDC issues Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Honoring the Badge

Image

Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen