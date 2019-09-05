Speech to Text for CODA reaches its fundraising goal

"last july". "coda" has reached its "150"-thousand-dollar goal. that's according to a release from the organization. "last month".. it was announced.. that "coda" would b forced to end residential services "if" they did not reac the goal "by september 14th". with that urgent cry for help.. several local businesses and community members chipped-in to see that the goal was reached. news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke with coda residents today. he joins us now.. with more.. on how happy they are "to hear this news". //////// susie. . . just two weeks ago. . . i was here at coda and residents were extremely saddened by news of possibly being forced out. i spoke with a handful of residents today and. .. it was a much different story. many of them stressed to me how much of a roller coster of emotions the last 2 weeks have been. some residents would have no place to go if residential services were ended at coda. this includes residents who have children. the overall feeling today was one of relief. one resident told me it felt like the weight of the world was lifted off her shoulders. she specifically thanked the staff members. some of which came in without pay during these two weeks to continue helping coda residents. karen shaw is a resident living at coda. she is overjoyed after the feeling of sadness she felt just two weeks ago. . to call coda her home. ////// /////// "we're all happy. we were very sad and didn't know what we were going to do. a lot of people here have babies. . you know. . i don't know what they were going to do but now. . .we have a place." //////// there were many smiling faces inside coda today. coming up at 6. . .i'll tell you how grateful they all are for the community of terre haute coming together for their cause. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . news10 //////