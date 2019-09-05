Speech to Text for Judge sentences woman in Crawford County, Illinois murder case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. "an oblong, illinois woman".. is sentenced.. in connection to her mother's murder. during a hearing yesterday.. "kristine phillippe" was sentenced to "18"-years in prison. that's according "to the crawford county, illinois state's attorney". "phillippe" will spend an additional "3"-years "on supervised release". "phillippe" "pleaded guilty" to home invasion. all other charges.. including: "2"-counts of murder "were dismissed". that's in connection to the murder of her mother.. "sandra kendall" "of bellair, illinois. "jason straw-bridge".. phillippe's boyfriend.. was sentenced last week to "45"-years in prison. "authorities say".. "kendall" was shot and killed after "a protective order was filed"