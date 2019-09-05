Clear

Federal judge awards victim $1.5 million after she claims she assaulted by former Vigo County Parks

Federal judge awards victim $1.5 million after she claims she assaulted by former Vigo County Parks employee in park restroom

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 1:05 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for you at midday... a federal judge has ruled in favor of a woman who said she was sexually assaulted while volunteering at a vigo county park. the court ordered david gray to pay 1 point 5 million dollars to the victim. according to court documents, the woman was volunteering to clean a park as part of her probation in 20--14. "gray" supervised her work. he was a county parks employee at the time. the victim said he locked the two of them in a restroom.. and assaulted her. gray served a county sentence in the case. the woman filed a federal lawsuit for
