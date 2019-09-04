Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club robotics

an after school program will be getting a high tech... automated upgrade. the terre haute boys and girls club announced it'll be starting a new robotic after school club. it'll start september 13th. kids will be able to build and code robots. all the robotic kids will come from purdue extension. kids will use science and math to teach their robotics how to navigate a maze. leaders say they wanted something new... fun, and educational for kids to enjoy. 05:27:08,11 "we're super excited to get the kids involved in something that they might not even know that they like. getting them involved in things that they might not be able to do somewhere else." leaders say else." leaders say they'll take the first 20 kids who sign up. it is a part of the boys and girls club's services. so kids can sign of for free through the program. you can find the forms at the boys and girls club... it's