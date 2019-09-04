Clear

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club robotics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an after school program will be getting a high tech... automated upgrade. the terre haute boys and girls club announced it'll be starting a new robotic after school club. it'll start september 13th. kids will be able to build and code robots. all the robotic kids will come from purdue extension. kids will use science and math to teach their robotics how to navigate a maze. leaders say they wanted something new... fun, and educational for kids to enjoy. 05:27:08,11 "we're super excited to get the kids involved in something that they might not even know that they like. getting them involved in things that they might not be able to do somewhere else." leaders say else." leaders say they'll take the first 20 kids who sign up. it is a part of the boys and girls club's services. so kids can sign of for free through the program. you can find the forms at the boys and girls club... it's
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Image

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Image

CODA reaches fundraising goal

Image

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Image

Linton football

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire