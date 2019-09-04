Clear

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Lady Patriots beat RP

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

riverton parke volleyball visited terre haute north.... senior madi halls gets the lady patriots off to a great start with the ace...she won three straight points with her serve in game one... riverton parke has a star in katrina cruser...she shows why she's the first d1 volleyball commit in rp history....what a spike! rp goes back to cruser and this time north is ready for her...ellie staggs and abigail wright team-up for the huge block..... terre haute
