Speech to Text for CODA reaches fundraising goal

well. the council on domestic abuse has reached its fundraising goal. two weeks ago we told you coda would have to suspend its residental services for survivors of domestic abuse.. today... the organization announced it raised 150-thousand dollars to keep those services running. several community organizations played a part in reaching that goal. many donated money to the organization. that includes a 50-thousand dollar matching grant from the wabash valley community foundation. organizers say the more money they raise... will help prevent another crisis. before this announcement... the support continued for coda.. "wing stop" in terre haute donated 15 percent of today's sales to the organization. management told us.. they make it a point to help the community on