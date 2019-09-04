Speech to Text for The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

met. an illinois town is taking a stance on the sale of cannabis. city leaders in marshall, illinois... want to prohibit the sale of cannabis in the city.. tonight.. the ordinance committee met to talk about changing some of the ordinances to make that possible. when the state of illinois passed a law legalizing recreational marijuana...the state left it up to local governmental entities to determine whether they're going to allow it to be sold in their cities and counties. one marshall city councilman told news 10...he doesn't think the city will be hurt by "not" allowing the business. "...i think most people within marshall city limits and within the county would agree that the use of marijuana is not a positive thing for our community and so prohibiting it here would be the right thing to do.." the council is considering a second ordinance. it would prohibit smoking of marijuana in the same locations smoking tobacco is not allowed. the ordinances are only in the