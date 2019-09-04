Clear

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

met. an illinois town is taking a stance on the sale of cannabis. city leaders in marshall, illinois... want to prohibit the sale of cannabis in the city.. tonight.. the ordinance committee met to talk about changing some of the ordinances to make that possible. when the state of illinois passed a law legalizing recreational marijuana...the state left it up to local governmental entities to determine whether they're going to allow it to be sold in their cities and counties. one marshall city councilman told news 10...he doesn't think the city will be hurt by "not" allowing the business. /mosabstract objdur 0 /objdur objtb 60 /objtb objslug il marshall cannabis sales-sotvo /objslug mosexternalmetadata mosscope playlist /mosscope mosschema aurora /mosschema mospayload clippath /playout/il marshall cannabis s_wthi5vkh /clippath cliptype onair /cliptype /mospayload /mosexternalmetadata itemeddur 0 /itemeddur "...i think most people within marshall city limits and within the county would agree that the use of marijuana is not a positive thing for our community and so prohibiting it here would be the right thing to do.." the council is considering a second ordinance. a second is considering the council thing to do.." be the right thing to do.." the council is considering a second ordinance. it would prohibit smoking of marijuana in the same locations smoking tobacco is not allowed. the ordinances are only in the
