Vigo County Jail forum

the vigo county jail.. "the public opinon has been unanimously in support of keeping the jail at the courthouse and try to reduce the cost." there was a public forum tonight to help address those concerns.. county leaders also showed renderings for the jail. but even after that... many are still opposed to the new plan "and" the location. news 10s sarah lehman shares how people are feeling. county leaders... businesses in charge of building the jail... and county residents all came out tonight to ask and answer questions about the new vigo county jail project. it's one of the requirenments before we can move forward with building a new jail. "we just feel like we're getting to the point where we need to get this going and this is part of the process we can always argue size and always argue cost that's always gonna happen but we have to build this jail." wednesday was all about informing the public. showing their current plans and their plans for the future so the county doesn't end up here again. but even so -- community members are still worried. "there are some real concerns that witht the cost associated with what may be coming here that there just won't be enough money left over to provide the services that the county could be using to actually reduce the number of arrests so we don't end up with a full jail from the word go." county commissoners... the sheriffs office and others who have been apart of this plan have made efforts inside the jail to help lower the rates of incarceration. including more attorney - inmate meeting rooms... rooms for judges... and even a medical room before booking to ensure that person *needs to be booked into jail! but kummerow says many in the public are still going to fight to get the cost of the jail lowered. ":my intenet is to go to the county council meeting and try to convince the council to listen to the constiutants and see i don't know if we can get this back at the court house that may be water under the bridge but i do hope we can reduce the scope and size of the place and put more effort into reducing the number of people that we actually jail." the next step is for the county council to approve a budget to bid on the property. that will take place at their meeting next tuesday -- septemeber 10th. reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10