Speech to Text for Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now... we want get back to that first breaking news story we mentioned.. a terre haute firefighter is facing charges of sex crimes against children. news 10's rondrell moore joins us in the studio with what we know at this hour. rondrell? this is story that's been unfolding throughout the night.. we've made several calls and are still waiting to here directly back from local fire department leaders. here's what we know at this hour. earlier today... police arrested this man... rodger plunkett the second. he's facing multiple charges of child molestation. news 10 has learned plunkett the second was a member of the terre haute fire department honor guard. we've also confirmed he was out on probation at the time of his arrest... on an owi charge out of hamilton county. court records show he will be in vigo county court division 1 tomorrow morning. news 10 will be there. again, we've reached out to terre haute fire chief jeff fisher for comment by phone and email.