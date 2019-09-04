Clear

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now... we want get back to that first breaking news story we mentioned.. a terre haute firefighter is facing charges of sex crimes against children. news 10's rondrell moore joins us in the studio with what we know at this hour. rondrell? this is story that's been unfolding throughout the night.. we've made several calls and are still waiting to here directly back from local fire department leaders. here's what we know at this hour. earlier today... police arrested this man... rodger plunkett the second. he's facing multiple charges of child molestation. news 10 has learned plunkett the second was a member of the terre haute fire department honor guard. we've also confirmed he was out on probation at the time of his arrest... on an owi charge out of hamilton county. court records show he will be in vigo county court division 1 tomorrow morning. news 10 will be there. again, we've reached out to terre haute fire chief jeff fisher for comment by phone and email.
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Image

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Image

CODA reaches fundraising goal

Image

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Image

Linton football

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire