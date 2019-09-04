Speech to Text for Linton football

trust.> this past friday linton won their first football game of the season, but it's what several members of the team did a couple days later that will stand out forever for oneyoung boy in the community... sports 10 marty ledbetter shares this special story! <it started like any other friday in linton. bladen forker was excited to get to the high school and see the linton miners face off with rival sullivan. but as the day went on, bladen began to feel a little funny. "i was at school and my stomach starting hurting. but i thought nothin' of it." bladen wasn't about to let a small stomach ache keep him from seeing the game. so he went ahead as planned and went to the game with his grandmother. but then things got worse. "i had to leave at halftime. because it started hurting really bad. so then i had to go to the hospital and then they figured out it was just my apendix." news of bladen's sudden exit made it's way to the players shortly after the game. "i was heartbroken. that kid meant a lot to me and i know he meant a lot to all these guys being there with the community." "i was definitely devestated for him because it's never fun to have to leave a high school football game. i remember when i was little, i went to dugger, and i always loved going to high school football games and i would've never left early if i had the choice, but he didn't have a choice." bladen's procedure went well to the relief of everyone. but his spirits were still low. and that's when avery had an idea. aver} "i told them i was going to go up there and visit him the next day. and trey goodman was like yeah i think we should all go too. so we all met up, got a football, and signed it for him." but it wasn't just any old football the miners gave bladen. devy} "cash howard brought him one of his play of the game footballs. donated it to him, himself. and we all signed it and about five of us went in there and talked to him to see how he was doing." bladen's mom captured the special moment as the miners players stopped by with bladen's gift. it was a moment of pure joy for everyone. blade} "yeah i didn't know what to do. it was pretty cool." aver} "as soon as he started smiling, i started smiling. it made everyone happy to see him smile." devyn) "that was awesome being able to see his face and see his reaction. and actually as soon as we left his mom told us we gave him inspiration to try and get up and walk. as soon as we left he was up and trying to eat. he wasn't eating before, but he was trying to walk as soon as we left and that was awesome." avery puckett, devyn robertson, cash howard, trey goodman, and tyler mongeau saw a member of their linton family in pain and took it upon themselves to reach out and support their young fan. their act of kindness re-enforces what head coach brian oliver is always teaching his young men. "we've always preached that we want to raise great men, not just great football players. our guys made an adult decision on their own. i'm very proud of what they were able to do there."> the miners hope to make their little buddy proud again when they take to the field this friday night at