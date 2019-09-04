Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we know a lot of people are watching hurricane dorian... so we wanted to give you a quick update! here's a look at some new video from today in the bahamas. forecasters warned people in florida... and the carolinas today about storm surge.. and heavy rain. the c-b-s evening news will have another update for you coming up at 6-30! here's a look at today's weather quiz question. question. weather quiz look at today's here's a 6-30! coming up at 6-30! here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports you'll coming