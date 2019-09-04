Clear
BREAKING NEWS Indiana State Police bomb squad in route to 4th and Ohio Street area, suspicious package reported Full Story

PACE working on new building for head start program

PACE working on new building for head start program

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for PACE working on new building for head start program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local head start is expanding... and the news is good for families with young children. pace head start is in a growing area. as the area grows... so does the need for the service. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what's changing. "pace has been in the building here in washington for years. but as daviess county's population grows, so will this building's footprint." the new building will accomodate four new classrooms for pace's head start program. the current head start program is located in three classrooms in the main building. once the new facility is completed, early head start will move into those three classrooms. pace was awarded funding to supply early head start. this covers children from birth to three years of age. "washington is a community that is growing and definitely has a need for these services. so we're excited to meet the needs of the community." construction was delayed because of spring rains. work on the building began in may. however contractors have been working hard to make up for lost time. at a 1.3 million dollar pricetag...it is one of the largest project pace has ever taken on. pace leaders say they have been working hard to keep classes away during the project. "the teachers and the site coordinator here have been phenominal. phenominal at organizing all of the little details of making sure the right barriers are in place and of course safety first. so it's going very smooth." "the project looks to wrap up by the end of the year. in washington, gary brian news 10." and... we want to and... news 10." news 10." gary brian washington, gary brian news 10."
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

Image

PACE working on new building for head start program

Image

Loyal Veterans Battalion set to open a house to help other veterans in need

Image

West Vigo teens get behind the wheel in distracted driving simulator

Image

Local gun dealers feeling hardships of gun dealer licensing act in Illinois

Image

Vigo County School Corporation leaders discuss ILearn results

Image

An inside look at Hulman Center renovations

Image

E-filing now in all 92 counties

Image

Duke Energy works on Terre Haute substation upgrade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire