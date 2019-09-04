Speech to Text for PACE working on new building for head start program

a local head start is expanding... and the news is good for families with young children. pace head start is in a growing area. as the area grows... so does the need for the service. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what's changing. "pace has been in the building here in washington for years. but as daviess county's population grows, so will this building's footprint." the new building will accomodate four new classrooms for pace's head start program. the current head start program is located in three classrooms in the main building. once the new facility is completed, early head start will move into those three classrooms. pace was awarded funding to supply early head start. this covers children from birth to three years of age. "washington is a community that is growing and definitely has a need for these services. so we're excited to meet the needs of the community." construction was delayed because of spring rains. work on the building began in may. however contractors have been working hard to make up for lost time. at a 1.3 million dollar pricetag...it is one of the largest project pace has ever taken on. pace leaders say they have been working hard to keep classes away during the project. "the teachers and the site coordinator here have been phenominal. phenominal at organizing all of the little details of making sure the right barriers are in place and of course safety first. so it's going very smooth." "the project looks to wrap up by the end of the year. in washington, gary brian news 10."