Speech to Text for Loyal Veterans Battalion set to open a house to help other veterans in need

as planned. a local veterans group is working on a house for their brothers and sisters in need. it's new for you tonight at 6. the "loyal veterans battalion" planted their sign for the house today! it's a big deal for the group as they start this project. the house will be available for veterans to live in for six months.. to one year. while living there, they'll also have access to help for work, education, and planning. a lot of our veterans are semi-lost when they come out and we want to give that veterans an opportunity to get acclimated back into the civilian world. several organizations and businesses are helping with the renovations. the "loyal veterans battalion" says at this point, monetary