West Vigo teens get behind the wheel in distracted driving simulator

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 6:19 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

20--15. new for you tonight at 6... students are learning about the dangers of distracted driving. the latest research shows more than 31-hundred people died in accidents involving distracted driving in 20--17. "229" of them were teenagers. there was a distracted driving simulation at west vigo high school today. "state farm" and the "peers foundation" sponsored the event. they put students in the driver's seat to react to situations that can happen on the road. organizers say sometimes people think it's no big deal to drive distracted because they've done it before. but, they have a straight-forward response. but when you have somebody who actually lost a loved one, and somebody that's going to go to jail for the rest of their life, that probably wasn't a bad person, that probably had no criminal record, that needs to be put out there 'cause so people know they don't want to be that guy. texting isn't the only form of distracted driving. drivers can also lose focus by eating... putting on make-up...
