Speech to Text for Local gun dealers feeling hardships of gun dealer licensing act in Illinois

for you. some local gun shops say they're struggling with the impact of gun law changes. we've explained the "illinois gun dealer licensing act" went into effect in july. it requires dealers to meet several requirements. they must also pay 15-hundred dollars for a three year license. news 10's jada huddlestun talked to a gunshop owner. she's live in the newsroom to break down what can happen if these rules aren't met. updated security plans.. cameras.. and bars on windows. those are just a few things on the check list for dealers to make sure they have. the goal is to heighten security for gun stores... some local owners say it's putting a financial burden on them. i spoke with "randy sutton" today. he's the owner of "crazyhorse guns and archery" i paris, illinois. sutton says he paid the 15- hundred dollars to get his new licenese.. but he's afraid everything he's done won't be enough. dealers could face up to a 10-thousand dollar fine for each requirement not met. sutton feels things like this that could put small shops ouf of business. "we can't just keep handing out thousands and thousands of dollars and stay in business. they making it as hard and expensive and difficult as they can for a person to buy guns and ammunition and for a dealer to provide those services." sutton does plan to stay in business. lost creek trading post in marshall, illinois has relocated to indiana. the business owners told us they could not afford to keep up with the new laws. reporting live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun. news 10. news 10. huddlestun. news 10.