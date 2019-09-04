Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation leaders discuss ILearn results

the state of indiana released the first ever "i-learn" scores today... it's not the news many schools hoped for. but in vigo county... the feeling is a little different. excellent teaching is taking place in vigo county schools, regardless of the low test scorse across indiana. at 5 o'clock we explained that the state says the scores are "lower" than they were with i-step. here's a quick look at the overall "vigo county school corporation proficiency rates" compared to the state rates. english and math were the math were the only two tests "all" students in grades 3 through 8 took. you can see... vigo county was slightly "behind" in these areas. in our education alert.. news 10's dominic miranda is live. he explains how vigo county says the news isn't all bad. vigo county school leaders look at scores compared to others in the "indiana urban schools association." those schools have similar enrollment and demographics to vigo county. vigo county school leaders say two big successes are in social studies and scienece. fourth and six grade science. . . and fifth grade social studies. . were the best performing areas for vigo county. vigo county finished first among its large urban district peer group in each of those areas. students finished above the state average in fourth grade science and math as well as fifth grade social studies and math. deputy superintendent dr. karen goeller says it all comes back to great teachers and hard work. "the number one strength that families are saying in the vigo county school corporation is quality teaching. and we are really proud of that." /// "we want to recognize that hard work from our students. .our famlies. . our teachers. .principals. . bus drivers. . all across the school corporation that hard work." students are already taking practice tests for next years ilearn. they hope to improve upon the scores posted this year. reporting live from vigo county school corporation. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news10 there were there were concerns about these scores hurting annual "school letter grades." the state education department is proposing a plan to legislators. here's what education leaders want... to place a "hold harmless" year on 20--18 ... 20--19 school grades... to pause state intervention timelines for "all" schools... and to give the "board of education" emergency authority to review the state accountability system. the state superintendent says the success and well-being of teachers and students relies on these actions. you can check out how your student's school did online.. we've linked you to the database at w-t-h-i