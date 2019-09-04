Speech to Text for An inside look at Hulman Center renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"electronically". "major renovations" continue "at hulman center". "news 10" was invited to check-out the progress today. as well as get a sneek peek "at what the future holds". and progress "is right on track". those upgrades include: a lot of things you may not be able to see. they include: all the utility, mechanical, and electrical systems. as for "upgrades" you "will" be able to notice.. they include "new seating in the upper level", "restrooms", and "lighting". ///// ////// "hulman center has been a prominient meeting center for the th community for the last 45 years plus. this project will enhance the building, it will make it more efficient and more useful for folks for the next 50 years. that's our overall goal for the project." /////// work will continue "through sycamore basketball season". in fact.. crews are nearly halfway finished. an overall completion date.. is slated for the end