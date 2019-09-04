Speech to Text for E-filing now in all 92 counties

end of the month". "all indiana court cases" are now being filed "electronically". "electronic filing" is now taking place in all "92"-hoosie counties. "sullivan county" is the final county to join the project. "officials from across the state" met "at the sullivan courthouse today" to celebrate this accomplishment. "the state" reports that a half million documents are filed "each month". "electronic filing" will "improve efficiency" and "redu paper waste". //// ///// "one of the things that the supreme court wanted to do was to provide a free service so that individuals, litigants, and attorneys could e-file it at no cost." ////// "deprez says".. the only cost that may occur.. is for "a credit card transaction fee". "the state" reports that as of june 30th .. nearly "17"-million documents have bee filed