Duke Energy works on Terre Haute substation upgrade

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a local energy company says".. it's making "some long overdue improvements" to the service you receive. we met-up "with duke energy" at one of its substations "at 25th and locust" in terre haute. there.. we found workers "making several improvements". they were updating old and outdated systems. they were also adding new breakers and switchers. this updated technology will help "the substation" run more efficiently. it's also "better for the environment". "duke energy says".. it'll also help "you" in the longrun. ////// ///// 04:42:21,09 "we just have to make that investment to bring it up to where it's going to serve the community, be reliable the technology's there. so that's what we're doing here. ." ///// "burger says".. the 25th and locust substation upgrade.. is one of hundreds across the state. they hope to finish this project "by the
