Speech to Text for Guilty, but mentally ill: Terre Haute man sentenced in police impersonation case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

found "guilty, but mentally ill" in a police impersonation case. "franklin akers" was sentenced to "4"-and-a-half-years "today". "3"-and-a-half-years will be served "behind bars" "with the indiana department of corrections". "the last year" will be "on formal probation". "police say".. "akers" impersonated an officer on more than "1"-occasion. he also "violated his probation". in addition.. "akers" must undergo an evaluation "at hamilton center".. and follow any recommended treatments and