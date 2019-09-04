Speech to Text for Rural King says it will stand in support of Americans and the Second Amendment as other retailers ch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ammunition sales". but unlike the others.. "rural king" is sticking to its policies. we found "this sign" inside of the terre haute store this morning. that's "on wabash avenue". it reads.. while some retailers are bowing to the pressures.. "rural king" will continue to "legally" sell its firearms in stores and online. customers we spoke with today say.. "they support the decision". /////// //////// "i was grabbed from the window of my truck at a speedway, and i went out immediately and got my own personal protection... and i think we need that, and i think we need a place to be able to buy ammo." "if walmart is going to take away your right to carry in their store because of people who break the law with their guns, are they going to take away the auto parts for people who drunk drive?" //////// "rural king's sign" also went on to say.. it stands "in support of americans".. and "2n amendment