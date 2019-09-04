Speech to Text for Walk for MS Saturday September 21st

it takes place on september 21st today george richardson stopped by news 10. he's here to talk about the upcoming ms walk. it takes place on september 21st at saint mary-of-the-woods college. registration is at 9 am. the walks begins at 10 am. for more information visit walkms.indiana .org or you can call 855-372-1331. break 4