Speech to Text for Shortage of male volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters match program

for the grant money. big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley is in need of volunteers... and you can help! the volunteer program connects "bigs" and "littles." the mission is to pair adults with children..to form a "mentor" relationship. the issue...is there is a shortage of "male" mentors for boys in the valley. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from chances and services for youth. she has more on the shortage..and how you can help. this program is all done by volunteers. the issue is...if there are not enough male volunters for the boys.. then they stay on the waitlist until one becomes available. right now...some kids have been on that list for almost a year. currently there are 40 children on the waitlist. 35 of those are male...you can see there are many boys in the valley who "want" a male mentor. program coordinator, emily freeman, says the long wait takes away from the childs excitement about the program. "they were all really excited to get enrolled in the program and now they're just waiting. we've had some that come to the events we offer for the waitlist and they say have you found me a big brother yet and it's really heartbreaking to tell them no we're still looking, we're still trying to recruit more volunteers." coming up i'll share how you can sign up.. and lower the rates of kids without bigs! reporting live in terre haute, jk, news