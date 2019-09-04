Clear

Wednesday Weather Update

Sunny, cooler. High: 78

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 8:38 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Wednesday Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wednesday wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 a look at the morning's wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 a look
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Nice conditions to end the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Washington soccer

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

Image

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

Image

County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

Image

Hey Kevin 9-3

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire