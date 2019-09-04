Speech to Text for Wednesday Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wednesday wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 a look at the morning's wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 wednesday: mostly sunny, cooler. high: 78 wednesday night: mostly clear, patchy fog. low: 54 thursday: sunny, still nice. high: 77 a look