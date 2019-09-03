Clear

THS Tennis

Braves beat Northview

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

roll six-nothing to stay perfect on the season... we had a battle between two unbeaten high school boys tennis teams as northview hosted terre haute south... the braves have one of the best players in the state in cane-in sellers...his overhead slam helps him at one singles win in straight sets... matthew roberts was a wall at the net...the terre haute south number two singles player finally with a shot that northview can't get too..roberts won his match... three singles...caleb morris with a great service return that no one is getting to....nice shot caleb...
