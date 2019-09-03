Clear

Washington soccer

Hatchet stay perfect

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

the the washington hatchets boys soccer team is doing exactly what everyone thought they'd do this season... the 2a, top ranked hathcets are five and ohh on the season.. washington hosted mount vernon in a big 8 conference showdown... three minutes in, nice pass from jacob davis to justin reel. reel puts this one in the back of the net.... hatchets lead 1-0. 15 minutes left in the 1st, great cross from tyler boyd to kyle mann. mann and the ball kind of tumble there way into the goal....washington two-nothing.... 5 minutes later, its mann again. fakes the initial shot, cuts threw the defenders and bounces this one one off the post and into the goal! the top ranked hatchets
