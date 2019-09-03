Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight tonight a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly between 2am and 3am. partly cloudy, with a low around 64. southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 78. north northwest wind around 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 54. north northeast wind around 6 mph. thanks weather... coming up in sports, colts qb jacob brissett talks about his new deal with the about his new brissett talks qb jacob sports, colts coming up in weather... thanks mph. thanks weather... coming up in sports, colts