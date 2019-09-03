Speech to Text for Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

who have taken their own life. a clay county business is expanding into terre haute. "big willy's townhouse restaurant" is set to open sometime in october.. its going into the former "bierstube" on the north side. it'll have the same menu as its sister restaurant... big willy's "lakehouse". you're seeing video of that restaurant here. but.. with a few german inspired dishes added. owners say come spring.. they'll open a german inspired bar in the restaurant. they say the second location makes