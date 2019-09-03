Clear

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and fatigue. two local organizations have teamed up to raise awareness for suicide and mental health.. "jeep junkies" and "team of mercy" are hosting a "suicide awareness ride". team of mercy helps those who have been affected by suicide heal. this is the first year for this event. people can ride in their jeep...or motorcycle.. to all four stops. all proceeds will help team of mercy continue helping the community. organizers say events like this are so important. "we just really really want the community to know, how much our community really is affected by suicide. and the lives that are taken away from us. the youth. the older. it doesn't discriminate." the ride is saturday morning at 11. it starts at show me's.. and continues on to four other locations. there will be a 50/50 drawing... a raffle and food! the night will end with floating lanterns in the river to remember those
