County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

county leaders want you to say "yes" to a casino in terre haute.. and they want to make sure you have all the right information to make that decision. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10 vigo county voters will have a lot of big decisions to make in the upcoming election. there will be two referendums on the ballot. one of those is for a casino to come to terre haute. tonight.. the community was able to share their thoughts on the matter. "if they don't vote yes, they're gonna run em off and you know there's not that many places coming to terre haute." news 10s sarah lehman is live in downtown terre haute tonight. she spoke with some folks at tonight's public forum. she joins us now with how they're feeling. patrece... we're starting to see signs like this one "vote yes for #1" all across the county. it's showing support for the casino referendum that's going to be on all vigo county ballots this coming novemeber. "i don't consider myself a gambler this is my entertainment." charles harvey has been to a few casinos in his life. "we visit em all and if i don't like em i won't got back." that's why he supports a casino coming to terre haute. he says its going to help our economy... bring people to terre haute... and overall help the city and county flourish. "take french lick for example french licks it's a small casino and it's still small, but they've got so many things to go with it. you look at that town there they've got all kinds of things all kinds of eaten places and stuff they've got water parks and west bay hotel you've got all of this that come from the casino." tuesday night a public forum was held to discuss the pros of terre haute getting a casino. and to answer any questions people may have. a lot of people wonder about gambling problems. "i'm not an expert but we have experts in the communtiy we have hartia we have hamiliton center we have many experts in the community that we will depend on and rely on and the chamber of commerce has actually already started having conversations with those people about that aspect." despite concerns others may have brought up...harvey is still in support. "i don't bowl,,,i don't play tennis...i don't golf. this is my entertainment" if you missed the forum today -- don't worry. there's a second one tomorrow night at 6. that's going to be at the landing at fort harrison in terre haute. for now reporting live in downtown terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.