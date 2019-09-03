Clear

County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county leaders want you to say "yes" to a casino in terre haute.. and they want to make sure you have all the right information to make that decision. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10 vigo county voters will have a lot of big decisions to make in the upcoming election. there will be two referendums on the ballot. one of those is for a casino to come to terre haute. tonight.. the community was able to share their thoughts on the matter. "if they don't vote yes, they're gonna run em off and you know there's not that many places coming to terre haute." news 10s sarah lehman is live in downtown terre haute tonight. she spoke with some folks at tonight's public forum. she joins us now with how they're feeling. patrece... we're starting to see signs like this one "vote yes for #1" all across the county. it's showing support for the casino referendum that's going to be on all vigo county ballots this coming novemeber. "i don't consider myself a gambler this is my entertainment." charles harvey has been to a few casinos in his life. "we visit em all and if i don't like em i won't got back." that's why he supports a casino coming to terre haute. he says its going to help our economy... bring people to terre haute... and overall help the city and county flourish. "take french lick for example french licks it's a small casino and it's still small, but they've got so many things to go with it. you look at that town there they've got all kinds of things all kinds of eaten places and stuff they've got water parks and west bay hotel you've got all of this that come from the casino." tuesday night a public forum was held to discuss the pros of terre haute getting a casino. and to answer any questions people may have. a lot of people wonder about gambling problems. "i'm not an expert but we have experts in the communtiy we have hartia we have hamiliton center we have many experts in the community that we will depend on and rely on and the chamber of commerce has actually already started having conversations with those people about that aspect." despite concerns others may have brought up...harvey is still in support. "i don't bowl,,,i don't play tennis...i don't golf. this is my entertainment" if you missed the forum today -- don't worry. there's a second one tomorrow night at 6. that's going to be at the landing at fort harrison in terre haute. for now reporting live in downtown terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Another Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Washington soccer

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

Image

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

Image

County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

Image

Hey Kevin 9-3

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

Image

Madi Moore’s Legacy Lives On

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire