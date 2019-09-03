Speech to Text for Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

establishing "madi's hope foundation" in her honor. childhood cancer awareness is this month. it's time for the "tackle childhood cancer campaign". many local high schools are taking part. money collected at games goes to the "p-s. we love you fund." greg and molly barrett started it to raise money for cancer testing at riley hospital for children. their son died from cancer. molly barrett wants everyone to donate to this great cause. "give. give something. try to do something. if you're not going to be attending one of the games you can always donate on that website. and again every little bit adds up and helps out." on your screen you can see the games that will be participating in tackling childhood cancer. this is friday night's high school line up. there are also games on saturday involving local "college" teams. we've put