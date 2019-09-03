Speech to Text for Madi Moore’s Legacy Lives On

out-pouring of the out- the out-pouring of support for a local teen continues... even after her passing. there's now a display for "madi moore" at linton-stockton high school. she was a cancer survivor. moore lost her fight to "graft versus host disease" earlier this year. news 10's tilly marlatt met with madi's parents today. she tells us more about how madi's legacy will carry on at linton-stockton high school. madi moore was an active student at linton-stockton high school. her family says one of her greatest passions was playing volleyball with the lady miners. "volleyball was everything to her. it was just something she was really good at i feel like (she was getting better everyday). she was doing something she loved." even as she fought for her life, volleyball remained on her mind. "she wanted to get back to play her senior year. that was her goal. i watched her exercise and do all sorts of rehabilitation exercises at home and at the hospital. <gregg helped her. i helped her. her coaches helped her try to get back to where she could play and then when things took a turn for the worst, we knew that she wouldn't be able to play, but her goal still was to support her team." madi's team is playing for her this year. her picture is among the senior banners in the gym at linton-stockton. the team also proposed creating a shadow box in her honor. "it's something that the kids can look at as they walk down the halls and remember her." madi's father says the character madi displayed on the court is something we can all learn from. "when anything would happen at the hospital, she would always step up.she never complained once about doctors, nurses, anything.// she did a lot of things because of how she felt about this community and the love that she felt for volleyball, linton miners, and the community at whole." a tribute to who madi was and the game that she loved. reporting from greene county, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. > madi's grandfather, teri smith, helped create the shadow box. her family is in the process of