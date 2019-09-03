Clear

Creativity and community, local club hopes to bring people together using art

Creativity and community, local club hopes to bring people together using art

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Creativity and community, local club hopes to bring people together using art

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

6.... also new at also new at 6.... a local group is combining creativity and community for some monthly fun. the "wabash activity center" is hosting "listen to your art." today was the first class for the club. they painted rocks today. in the future, they'll be painting pottery! it's a simple way to get people out of the house and meet new people. the organizer says she got this idea when she used art to work through the death of her grandmother. whenever i would do art at home, it helped me out a whole lot. so, i thought if it helped me this much, amazing what it done for me, then it might help somebody else, too. there are more events through next january. they happen the first tuesday of every month... from noon until 2. each takes place at the wabash activity center in terre haute. there's a 15-dollar fee. adults of all ages are welcome. you should r-s-v-p. there are facebook event pages through
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Another Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-3

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

Image

Madi Moore’s Legacy Lives On

Image

Creativity and community, local club hopes to bring people together using art

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters search for male role models for 'littles'

Image

Doctors on high alert for concussions this fall sports season

Image

NSWC Crane announced as one of five national tech bridges

Image

Church to offer youth conference for teens

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Section of College Avenue closed in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire