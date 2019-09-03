Speech to Text for Creativity and community, local club hopes to bring people together using art

6.... also new at also new at 6.... a local group is combining creativity and community for some monthly fun. the "wabash activity center" is hosting "listen to your art." today was the first class for the club. they painted rocks today. in the future, they'll be painting pottery! it's a simple way to get people out of the house and meet new people. the organizer says she got this idea when she used art to work through the death of her grandmother. whenever i would do art at home, it helped me out a whole lot. so, i thought if it helped me this much, amazing what it done for me, then it might help somebody else, too. there are more events through next january. they happen the first tuesday of every month... from noon until 2. each takes place at the wabash activity center in terre haute. there's a 15-dollar fee. adults of all ages are welcome. you should r-s-v-p. there are facebook event pages through