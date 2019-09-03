Clear

Big Brothers, Big Sisters search for male role models for 'littles'

Big Brothers, Big Sisters search for male role models for 'littles'

new at 6--- a local group needs male mentors for children. we've told you before about the local "big brothers big sisters" goal to get "60-bigs" in "6" months. you're seeing video from big-brothers .. big-sisters events here. right now, there are 40 children on the waitlist for a big brother.. or big sister. but 35 of them are boys! the boys tend to want to be paired with "male bigs." so...then need more men to step up! they're looking for a male role model because they might not have a father figure in their life, so that's a big impact when they do get matched. "bigs" need to spend four "bigs" need "bigs" need to spend four hours a month with their littles. it's a small commitment that could make a big differnece. we've put information on signing up on our website! also new at
