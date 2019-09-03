Speech to Text for Doctors on high alert for concussions this fall sports season

right after news 10! fall sports are back in action across the wabash valley. that means athletic trainers are hard at work to keep your athletes safe. in tonight's health alert.. news 10's jada huddlestun is live at terre haute south vigo high school. she joins us with more on how trainers are preparing for injuries.. like concussions. i'm live here at south vigo high school. you can see practice going on behind me. that's where athletic trainers are to help if someone gets hurt. these athletic trainers help athletes deal with all sorts of injuries. they often see ankle and knee injuries and concussions. i spoke with an athletic trainer at terre haute south today. she says they see the most concussions in the fall from football and girls soccer. atheltic trainers are taking extra precautions to make sure athletes are being treated properly. "we kind of have them check in the next day, so then that way we can kind of monitor it and see if it might have been a hard hit, but it didn't necessarily led to, a concussion, so the biggest thing we look for are prolonged symptoms." trainers can refer athletes to a specialist after an injury. the athlete must go through testing before they're eligible to play again. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. news 10.