Speech to Text for NSWC Crane announced as one of five national tech bridges

the united the united states navy has a brand new initative that partially starts right here in the wabash valley. good evening and thanks for joining us. crane navy base is a key part of today's big announcement. it'll tie the navy.. to local resources. "how can we shorten that time from when we first hear about a great idea to when we actually have it in our ecosystem." news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how the big news will impact the valley. gary: "a new initiative from the navy hopes to connect military resources with small businesses and entrepreneurs. and that new initiative begins right here in crane indiana." it's been a busy month for monica hutchins. she's the new regional director of the midwest tech bridge located at naval surface warfare center at crane. "it's really an opportunity to show how we can connect outside of the base gate and being able to show not only what naval surface warefare center crane has as capabilities. but also our partner agencies like army research command and air force resource labratories in dayton ohio." it's a national push that will bring navy resources to small businesses in the wabash valley. "actually having an outpost outside of the base fence-line. to be able to have a location that industry, small businesses, entrepreneurs, folks in academia can actually come to easily. be able to meet with us." crane was picked as one of the five naval x tech bridges. as the midwest bridge, crane will work with local industry in hopes of building new technologies. "we're trying to bring in non traditional providers. innovators, academics, small companies that can bring solutions more quickly that are relevant to national security problems." the tech bridge also gives organizations a chance to seek financial backing through grants and other forms of funding. all in hopes to stay on the cutting edge. "it really makes it an opportunity for folks who may not have not engaged with the government before in a contractual way to actually make it into our system a little bit easier." gary: "crane will have two locations that businesses and entrepreneurs can go to. one of those will be in bloomington and the other will be here at westgate academy. in crane indiana, gary brian news 10."