Danny Tanoos's lawyers want bribery charges thrown out

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

half hours to put the fire out. we're learning more information about the appeals argument from danny tanoos's legal team. his lawyers recently filed their argument in the state appeals court. they further explained why they say the state doesn't have a case. you may remember.. a judge denied their motion to dismiss the case against the former vigo county school superintendent. the state says "tanoos" favored contracts in exchange for some kind of benefit. tanoos's legal team says their allegations do "not" constitute an offense. they say the state's claims are "too" vague. they also say the state didn't point to any "specific" benefit "tanoos" received. his defense says pursuing this case muddies the water for all public
