Clear

Hurricane Dorian Stalls Out

Hurricane Dorian Stalls Out

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hurricane Dorian Stalls Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"if" and "when" needed. hurricane dorian has certainly been devastating. this catastrophic storm has also done something very specific. it's the very reason it's caused so much damage. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now to explain. patrece, as we take a look at this hurricane, there are a few factors that are playing into its movement. as dorian moved across the atlantic, it picked up a lot of power. but now that the storm is here, it seems to have stalled out. the storm is moving very slowly for two reasons. the first reason is the bermuda high. this is an area of high pressure in the atlantic. it's keeping this storm from moving to the north. the other factor is the high pressure we have right now. the high pressure in the united states is also keeping dorian from moving inland. both of these high pressures are working against each other, almost making something like a "wall" that dorian can barely move past. now i just mentioned the high pressure right above us. it's responsible for our nice weather right here in the wabash
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Another Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-3

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

Image

Madi Moore’s Legacy Lives On

Image

Creativity and community, local club hopes to bring people together using art

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters search for male role models for 'littles'

Image

Doctors on high alert for concussions this fall sports season

Image

NSWC Crane announced as one of five national tech bridges

Image

Church to offer youth conference for teens

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Section of College Avenue closed in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire